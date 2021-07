After a Covid-induced break last year, the annual amFAR Gala Cannes supporting AIDS research returned to Cap d’Antibes on Friday night, and with it, host Sharon Stone who had been absent from the Cannes Film Festival-adjacent event for several years. The venue was new this year, with the Villa Eilenroc standing in for the Hotel du Cap. The majestic house and gardens were once upon a time frequented by F Scott Fitzgerald, and fittingly, there was a Gatsby-esque theme to the very long evening from cocktails through dinner, an Alicia Keys performance and an auction whose momentum never really materialized.