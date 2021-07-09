Daily Debate: Is It Time Nintendo Plays Catch Up When It Comes to Hardware Ability?

This weekend has brought with it a set of Nintendo Switch deals. Once upon a time this was a rare thing, but we're increasingly seeing bigger and more frequent discounts on the Nintendo library of games, which is ultimately a win for us as consumers. Several major titles are on sale, as well as Bravely Default 2, which also happens to be having it's own discount at the same time. Skyward Sword HD comes out shortly as well, so we added that preorder to our list just in case you wanted to lock down a copy in advance. Of course, we've got other stuff as well, including a nice Corsair Headset at Newegg, and an interesting foldable electric bike at Best Buy.