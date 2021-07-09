Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Midseason signee Toby Uzo has provided spark to FC Tucson's attack

By Alec White
tucson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Tucson’s Tobenna (Toby) Uzo found himself in the middle of an usual, and, perhaps slightly uncomfortable situation last week. The 26-year-old Nigerian forward signed with FC Tucson on July 1, a midseason acquisition that could have caused a rift among the veterans already on the team who were fighting to work out of a winless June slump. Tensions were compounded by the fact that the club let go of head coach John Galas a few days earlier.

