Midseason signee Toby Uzo has provided spark to FC Tucson's attack
FC Tucson’s Tobenna (Toby) Uzo found himself in the middle of an usual, and, perhaps slightly uncomfortable situation last week. The 26-year-old Nigerian forward signed with FC Tucson on July 1, a midseason acquisition that could have caused a rift among the veterans already on the team who were fighting to work out of a winless June slump. Tensions were compounded by the fact that the club let go of head coach John Galas a few days earlier.tucson.com
