Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Free app shows you where you can bring your pets during travels!

fox26houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only did more people adopt pets during the pandemic, but more folks are also traveling with their pets these days. And more hotels, restaurants, and venues are welcoming them.

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsKTEN.com

Headed Back to Work? How You Can Prevent Stress and Anxiety in Your Pet

Originally Posted On: Headed Back to Work? How You Can Prevent Stress and Anxiety in Your Pet – allitom. Over the past few months, there’s been a dramatic change in how many people live their day-to-day lives. Your schedule has likely changed, your community is shifting, and, in many ways, it may feel like you have entered some type of alternative reality that features matching masks and gloves.
Drinksbctv.org

4th of July Safety Tips For You And Your Pet!

Each year many of us celebrate Independence Day with friends and family; enjoying barbeques and lively firework shows. However, these traditions can frighten and at times be dangerous to your pets. Follow these useful tips to keep your pets safe during the festive summer holiday. NEVER Use Fireworks around Pets.
Petspetplace.com

Should You Bring Your Pet to Work?

PetPlace readers have spoken. A whopping majority (more than 90 percent of survey respondents!) would prefer to work for an organization with pet-friendly office policies, and more than 75% consider these policies at least “somewhat important” during the job hunt. Fortunately, expert opinion appears to be on their side. Mental health professionals, productivity specialists, and Human Resources managers all agree that pets can (and often do) make a fitting addition to the office, improving workday life for everyone from interns to the executive suite.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

This iOS App Scans Your LEGO Pile and Shows You What You Can Build

Have you ever wondered what to do with leftover or random LEGO bricks you have piling up? If so, this magical new iOS app called Brickit will help you rebuild your old LEGOs into fun new creations. The app uses machine learning to scan your LEGO pile, catalogs them, then gives you handy instructions to build something new.
Petswfxb.com

Fitness App Offers Workouts for You and Your Dog

There’s an app for just about everything. Now there’s one to help you walk your dog. On the fitness app CardioCast, users can now access 30 minute workouts to do with their canines. A fitness coach designed it with his dog who also wears a fitness monitor. It was created as a way to motivate us to move more and keep our pets healthy too. It also lessens excuses for not having a workout buddy or that you can’t afford a Pelaton. All you need is a leash and earbuds. CardioCast is an audio fitness app that offers nearly 2,000 on-demand fitness classes, for everything from cycling and rowing to running, jogging, walking and yoga.
Travelpommietravels.com

When You Travel, Be Sure to Bring These Comforts of Home

Business travel can feel like real work. In fact, it is. But there is something wonderful about travel that should always feel wonderful. It is not supposed to ever be a chore. Travel is a privilege. Even when it is not a vacation, it is still a cut above the ordinary. The world is full of people who would be glad to have your problems if your problem is that you have to travel too much for business. People who complain about traveling need to learn to read the room and come to terms with their extreme privilege. People who complain about the experience of flying at the company’s expense are the worst. Don’t be one of them.
Petskiss951.com

Pet Parents You Could Win $2000 And Goodies For Your Pet!

Pet Parents do you want to win $2000? Pet parents are juggling a lot right now: financial realities of pet parenthood, returning to work as well as traveling and leaving those furry friends at home. And not to mention the messes. BISSELL and Wag! have decided they want to help you out. To support the millions of people who became pet parents in the crazy year that was 2020, BISSELL and Wag! are giving away cash, care, and cleaning equipment to take away some pet stress and mess.
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

If you're ready to travel again this summer, you need this app

The world is slowly but surely opening up, and you are excitedly watching from the sidelines. All year you've been dreaming of where you would go in the world after not being able to leave the house, and the opportunity is finally presenting itself. If you're going to travel the world though, you might as well do it right. It may seem daunting to book a big trip as we've all been pinching pennies recently, but there's one way to see the world without making your wallet wince.
AnimalsFOX 21 Online

Ticks Can Pose a Threat to You and Your Pets

DULUTH, Minn.- A common misconception about ticks is that they only appear in the spring and summer. In Minnesota there are 13 species of ticks with different life cycles but Wood, Deer, and Lone Star ticks pose the biggest threat of spreading sickness to people and pets. “Ticks are actually...
Cell PhonesApartment Therapy

This Is the Free Decorating App You Absolutely Need in Your Life Now

As a creative type, any “artistic” outlet like writing a poem or knocking out a page in an adult coloring book is crucial for my self-care and reducing my anxiety levels. As a promise to myself in 2021, especially after 2020 deprived many of us of so much, I’ve been allotting 30 minutes each morning to partake in a creative activity.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

This app will show you how water resistant your phone really is

A lot of phones these days come with an IP-rating that basically designates how water resistant it is. Sometimes phones do live up to these claims and go even beyond that, but sometimes a quick dip in the pool and you’ve got yourself a busted device whose warranty is no longer being honored.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Get the scoop on where you can get free ice cream for National Ice Cream Day

HOUSTON – Craft Creamery, a locally-owned, chef-driven ice cream shop in Montrose, is thrilled to launch its official store and NEW brand identity just in time for National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 18, 2021. To celebrate, Craft Creamery will offer a free scoop to customers between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at 1338 Westheimer Rd. Craft Creamery offers creative, savory and sweet flavors with weekly specials that are sure to delight! Craft Creamery will feature several creative flavors from July 11 - 18 leading up to National Ice Cream Day including, Oaxaca ‘Hot’ Chocolate, BBQ Brisket, Cacio e Pepe, Jalapeno Cornbread, Tomato Tarragon, and Balsamic Strawberry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy