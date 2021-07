Investor hunger for new office towers with tenants in hand has pushed per square foot prices in Atlanta to record levels this year. Blackstone set the city's new pricing record in May when it purchased the majority interest in the Anthem Technology Center tower in Midtown for $719 per SF, according to Transwestern data. That sale topped the previous record Stockbridge Capital Partners set when it purchased Three Alliance Center from Tishman Speyer in 2018 for $533 per SF.