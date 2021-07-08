Cancel
Altoida's Digital Neuro Signature and the future of population-level brain health management

By ioatarnanas
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization estimates that approximately 50 million people worldwide have dementia. With nearly 10 million new cases each year1, it’s projected that the global dementia case total will eclipse 80 million by 2030 and 150 million by 2050. A key accelerant to the increasing global burden of dementia...

healthcommunity.nature.com

Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Gene Therapy Improves Neurological Disease, Population Health Management

- A study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine shows that a new method of gene therapy is providing relief for children born with AADC deficiency. Additionally, the study offers treatment insight into population health management for those living with incurable genetic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Mental Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Lactoferrin for Mental Health: Neuro-Redox Regulation and Neuroprotective Effects across the Blood-Brain Barrier with Special Reference to Neuro-COVID-19.

Lactoferrin for Mental Health: Neuro-Redox Regulation and Neuroprotective Effects across the Blood-Brain Barrier with Special Reference to Neuro-COVID-19. Sreus A G Naidu, Taylor C Wallace, Kelvin J A Davies, A Satyanarayan Naidu. Article Affiliation:. Sreus A G Naidu. Abstract:. Overall mental health depends in part on the blood-brain barrier, which...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Research round-up: autoimmune disease

Links between COVID-19 and autoimmunity, a better model of coeliac disease, and other highlights from clinical trials and laboratory studies. You have full access to this article via your institution. Autoimmunity on the rise. For decades, clinical observations have suggested that the prevalence of autoimmune disease is increasing. However, studies...
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Ashwagandha and Brain Health

Dietary supplement support for brain health is a rapidly growing field that encompasses addressing neural development, plasticity, functioning, and recovery. According to data from SPINS, on the 52 weeks ending November 29, 2020, brain health was among the top 10 best-selling ingredient categories in the mainstream U.S. dietary supplement market. SPINS data indicate 68.6% growth in mainstream brain health ingredient sales for that period compared to the previous year. Ashwagandha is the most recognized natural nootropic or natural herb – medharasayana – known to promote cognition, improves intellectual abilities and enhances the memory and lifespan of individuals. In this paper, we summarize the key findings of KSM-66 in human clinical studies showing value for enhancing memory and cognition in healthy adults and aging population. Ashwagandha promotes memory and cognition in two ways: by impacting cognitive function directly, and by lowering stress, and improving sleep and mental alertness.
HealthNature.com

Mobile health strategies for blood pressure self-management in urban populations with digital barriers: systematic review and meta-analyses

Mobile health (mHealth) technologies improve hypertension outcomes, but it is unknown if this benefit applies to all populations. This review aimed to describe the impact of mHealth interventions on blood pressure outcomes in populations with disparities in digital health use. We conducted a systematic search to identify studies with systolic blood pressure (SBP) outcomes located in urban settings in high-income countries that included a digital health disparity population, defined as mean age ≥65 years; lower educational attainment (≥60% ≤high school education); and/or racial/ethnic minority (<50% non-Hispanic White for US studies). Interventions were categorized using an established self-management taxonomy. We conducted a narrative synthesis; among randomized clinical trials (RCTs) with a six-month SBP outcome, we conducted random-effects meta-analyses. Twenty-nine articles (representing 25 studies) were included, of which 15 were RCTs. Fifteen studies used text messaging; twelve used mobile applications. Studies were included based on race/ethnicity (14), education (10), and/or age (6). Common intervention components were: lifestyle advice (20); provision of self-monitoring equipment (17); and training on digital device use (15). In the meta-analyses of seven RCTs, SBP reduction at 6-months in the intervention group (mean SBP difference = −4.10, 95% CI: [−6.38, −1.83]) was significant, but there was no significant difference in SBP change between the intervention and control groups (p = 0.48). The use of mHealth tools has shown promise for chronic disease management but few studies have included older, limited educational attainment, or minority populations. Additional robust studies with these populations are needed to determine what interventions work best for diverse hypertensive patients.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

IgA deficiency results in substantial intestinal inflammation, study reveals

While researchers have known for years that immunoglobulin A (IgA) is important for gut health, it has remained unclear exactly what role it plays in preventing infection and disease. But now, researchers from Japan have found that eliminating IgA disrupts the balance of the intestinal ecosystem, making it susceptible to disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

No Increase in Risk With Dapagliflozin in Patients With Stage 4 CKD

Last Updated: July 21, 2021. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with stage 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD), a similar pattern of reduced kidney, cardiovascular, and mortality risks is seen with dapagliflozin versus placebo, with no evidence of increased risks, according to a study published online July 16 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
HealthEurekAlert

Digital health technologies hold key to new Parkinson's treatments

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) TUCSON, Ariz., July 20, 2021 -- The use of digital health technologies across health care and drug development has accelerated. A new paper titled "Digital Progression Biomarkers as Novel Endpoints in Clinical Trials: A Multistakeholder Perspective," co-authored by experts across diverse disciplines, highlights how new remote monitoring technologies present a tremendous opportunity to advance digital medicine in health care even further, specifically in Parkinson's disease. This perspective paper is co-authored by the academic leader of the largest funded project for digital technologies in Europe, Professor Lynn Rochester, University of Newcastle; European Medicines Agency (EMA) scientific leader, Dr. Maria Tome; young investigator and Ph.D. candidate Reham Badawy; physician and Parkinson's patient, Dr. Soania Mathur; and Dr. Diane Stephenson, Executive Director of the Critical Path for Parkinson's (CPP) Consortium.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Magic mushroom health promise: Psilocybin’s antidepressant brain-rewiring capabilities come into focus

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Psilocybin, a psychedelic compound that can be derived from over 200 species of mushroom, can remodel connections in the mouse brain. That is the conclusion of a new study that examined structural changes in the brain that might explain psilocybin’s enduring antidepressant effects.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. In fact, by the year 2060 they predict that number to multiply to nearly 14 million. While often referred to as a disease or illness, dementia is actually a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities." While occasionally forgetting a name or misplacing car keys is a normal part of aging, dementia isn't. Here is everything you need to know about it—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Chronic Diseases, COVID-19 Impact Population Health

Using data from 9,859 COVID-19 infections, researchers found that younger populations had a greater than threefold increased risk of severe infection if they had chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, or blood, neurologic, or endocrine disorders. The team of researchers studied individuals living in a 27-county region of Southeast...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

91 Percent of Older Adults With Dementia Have This in Common, Research Says

As you get older, you tend to lose some of your mental sharpness. But sometimes your forgetfulness or struggle to follow familiar directions could be an indicator of dementia, which is far more serious. Because there is such a blurred line between normal changes to the brain as we age—like finding yourself forgetting where you put your keys or the name of the person you just met—and dementia-related symptoms, it can go undiagnosed. Now, a new study has found that a majority of older adults with dementia have something in common. Read on to find out what 91 percent of older adults with dementia share.
Law EnforcementNeuroscience News

The Impact of Police Action on Population Health

Summary: A new model shows how different encounters with the police can affect population health at multiple levels. A specific police action, an arrest or a shooting, has an immediate and direct effect on the individuals involved, but how far and wide do the reverberations of that action spread through the community? What are the health consequences for a specific, though not necessarily geographically defined, population?
Nutritionatlanticcitynews.net

6 Superfoods To Boost Your Brain Health

Private label supplements are a great way to help boost your health. But if you're looking for additional ways to improve your brain health, you should read this useful guide. Did you know that oily fish is a great source for you to get omega 3 fatty acids? According to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, these types of fatty acids are great if you want to build strong membranes to protect the cells in your body and brain. When your brain cells receive an adequate amount of fatty acids, it can help to improve the structure of your neurons. In addition, this can help you to improve the flow of blood to your brain. This is why if you take the recommended amount of Omega 3 fatty acids, your brain cognitive skills improve significantly. If you're trying to boost your brain function, you can have your brain health supplements and include oily fish like Salmon or Tuna in your diet.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Gender-Affirming Hair Removal Improves Mental Health

WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adults assigned male at birth, gender-affirming hair removal (GAHR) is associated with improved mental health, according to a research letter published online July 21 in JAMA Dermatology. Michelle S. Lee, from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues...

