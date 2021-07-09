Legacy Properties Partners With Side To Provide Exemplary Client Service While Increasing Capabilities
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Legacy Properties announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Legacy Properties, a firm that helps buyers and sellers build legacies that endure for generations, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.www.mysanantonio.com
