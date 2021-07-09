Legacy Properties Partners With Side To Provide Exemplary Client Service While Increasing Capabilities

PORTALES, N.M. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The City of Portales announced today that it has progressed its partnership with vendor registry by adding the Vendor Bid Management module. The City of Portales is currently utilizing vendor registry to post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums, and awards online, and has announced it will begin utilizing the Vendor Bid Management automated tools starting in 2021. In addition to Vendor Bid Management, vendor registry provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, and any addenda and award information from local, state, and federal organizations, including 30 participating agencies across New Mexico.