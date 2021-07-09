Annville 4th of July Parade draws large crowd

Huge Turnout for the Fourth of July Parade in Annville. The town of Annville held its’ Annual Fourth of July Parade this past Saturday after cancelling last year’s parade due to Covid restrictions. It was a beautiful day for a parade and there were crowds of people that turned out to support the parade participants! Children young and old marched, rode bicycles, wagons, four wheelers, etc down the parade route which ended a with celebration on the historical campus of Annville Institute. We also had participation from our county law enforcement and emergency personnel. The parade began with beautiful antique cars driving past the parade crowd!