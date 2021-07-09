University of Houston-Victoria School of Business Administration
For as long as Jeanniery Gonzalez can remember, she has been someone who sees the humanity in people and in business. Gonzalez, a recent University of Houston-Victoria School of Business Administration graduate, sees the value in all employees in a business and wants to be a positive force in her new role as a procurement manager for a company that helps children with autism. “I believe that when you are in the right position, you […]thekatynews.com
Comments / 0