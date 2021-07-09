NFC Notes: 49ers, Panthers, Saints

49ers rookie QB Trey Lance said QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been extremely helpful so far. “Yea, it’s been awesome,” Lance said, via Jackon Roberts of KVRR. “He’s a great guy. I mean, one of the best people I’ve been around and I’ve been fortunate to be around some, I think, really really great people, guys that are going to play today and guys still in that locker room right now. Jimmy is just like it and that organization is the same exact way. So I just feel very blessed and fortunate to be where I am and be able to be a part of something like this. I’ve heard from other guys’ experiences and how we handled OTAs and things like that, our coaching staff and everyone that runs that organization does it at a really high level.”