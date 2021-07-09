Cancel
Xenia, OH

Remembering Wendell Cultice

By Xenia Gazette
Xenia Daily Gazette
 8 days ago

Wendell Cultice was a native of Xenia who held three different degrees from Bowling Green State University, where his name is engraved on the “Walk of Stars.” For more than five decades, he served as teacher, coach, and administrator. He also served on a number of state and national committees associated with youth. He was president of the Alaska High School Activities Association which introduced high school football to Alaska. He was a four-year veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an author of nearly a dozen books, some of which recalled his early childhood. He was inducted into the Xenia Community Schools Foundation Hall of Honor and the Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame.

