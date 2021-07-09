Cancel
NBA

Four things to know about coach Scott Brooks

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Brooks is coming back to the Pacific Northwest!. Even though it’s not yet official, reports surfaced Friday that the Trail Blazers are hiring former Wizards and Thunder head coach Scott Brooks to be Chauncey Billups’ lead assistant coach. While many around the NBA know about his great relationship with...

