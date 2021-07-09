Cancel
Calvert County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calvert by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calvert THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALVERT COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The severe storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with residual thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov

