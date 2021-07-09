Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY At 716 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westminster, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Westminster, Eldersburg, New Windsor, Carrollton, Reese, Uniontown, Wagners Mill and Marston. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH