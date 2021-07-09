Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattahoochee; Harris; Marion; Muscogee; Talbot SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHATTAHOOCHEE SOUTHEASTERN HARRIS...NORTHWESTERN MARION...SOUTHWESTERN TALBOT AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 713 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over northeast Columbus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Geneva, North Fort Benning, Upatoi, Ellerslie, Saint Marys Hills, Edgewood, Flat Rock, Highland Park, Juniper, Vista Terrace, Columbus Metropolitan Airport, Oakland, Box Springs, Kenwood, Midland, Marion Estates and Eelbeck/West Fort Benning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH