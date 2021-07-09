NBA Finals 2021: Phoenix Suns wing Torrey Craig's MRI reportedly reveals no structural damage
The Phoenix Suns lost another valuable role player to injury when Torrey Craig suffered a knee contusion during the third quarter of Game 2. Already down one forward in Dario Saric, who suffered a torn ACL in Game 1 of the Finals, the Suns' depth was running thin. But according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Craig's MRI showed no structural damage and the forward will be considered day-to-day moving forward.ca.nba.com
