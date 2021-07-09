Cancel
NBA

NBA Finals 2021: Phoenix Suns wing Torrey Craig's MRI reportedly reveals no structural damage

By Kane Pitman
NBA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns lost another valuable role player to injury when Torrey Craig suffered a knee contusion during the third quarter of Game 2. Already down one forward in Dario Saric, who suffered a torn ACL in Game 1 of the Finals, the Suns' depth was running thin. But according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Craig's MRI showed no structural damage and the forward will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Finals referees under attack by NBA Twitter for handling of Suns-Bucks

NBA Twitter were not pleased with the performance of the referees during the first half of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA Finals is officially two games in, and to the shock of no one, the referees are in the spotlight. In Game 1 this past Tuesday, the officials were criticized for being a bit too active during the contest. Would the trend continue in Game 2?
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Suns' Torrey Craig probable for Game 3

Suns reserve swingman Torrey Craig, who exited Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Bucks with a right knee contusion, has been listed as probable for Game 3 tonight, tweets Dave McMenamin of ESPN. An MRI taken of Craig’s knee earlier this week indicated no structural damage to the...
NBAESPN

NBA Finals 2021: What Dario Saric's knee injury means for the Phoenix Suns' title pursuit

What will Dario Saric's injury mean for the Phoenix Suns in the remainder of their NBA Finals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks -- and beyond?. On Wednesday, the Suns announced that the right knee injury that forced Saric to leave Tuesday night's Game 1 in the first quarter has been diagnosed as an ACL tear. Saric had been a consistent part of Monty Williams' rotation as a backup center since the second round of the playoffs, seeing action in each of Phoenix's past 11 games as the team reached the Finals.
NBAFOX Sports

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker reached NBA Finals following his dad's lessons

As soon as Devin Booker walked into the locker room, he FaceTimed his father. The music was blaring. His teammates were screaming. Guys were dancing around him. But before celebrating the Phoenix Suns' reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly three decades, Booker needed to honor the man who helped him get there.
NBASB Nation

Torrey Craig is getting a ring, regardless of who wins the NBA Finals

Torrey Craig’s career as a professional basketball player has been an uphill fight from the very beginning. Craig started at the lowest level of DI college basketball, startedtarted playing in Australia after going undrafted, spent a year in the G League playing in South Dakota, and then finally broke into the rotation with the Denver Nuggets.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Ex-Suns That Could Best Help in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) As a franchise over 50 years in the making, the Phoenix Suns own a rich history, with countless memorable players lucky enough to contribute toward it. Whether playing for just one season, or dedicating their entire careers to the Valley, once you become a Sun, you stay one for life.
NBAPosted by
WOKV

Suns forward Torrey Craig available to play in Game 3

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Phoenix Suns reserve forward Torrey Craig was available to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night after injuring his right knee in Game 2. Craig hurt his knee during a collision with driving former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix's 118-108 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The Suns lead the series 2-0.
NBAIowa State Daily

Abdel Nader and the Phoenix Suns reach NBA Finals

An appearance in the NBA Finals is on deck for former Iowa State Cyclone Abdel Nader. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 to take a 4-2 series win in the Western Conference Finals (WCF). This set the team up for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: Ranking the 8 Most Important Suns in the NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul, Devin Booker (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) As the 2021 NBA Finals tip off tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will go head to head, with each team wielding rosters full of players lacking experience on this grandest stage. The only exception would be Jae Crowder, who has been in the Finals twice (with the Miami Heat in 2020 and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 4 keys to success in the NBA Finals

Four keys to success for the Phoenix Suns heading into the NBA Finals. The Phoenix Suns were crowned kings of the Western Conference as they defeated the LA Clippers in six games in the Western Conference Finals to earn a berth in the 2021 NBA Finals. From the emergence and...

