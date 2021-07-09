NBA Finals 2021: Phoenix Suns wing Torrey Craig's MRI reportedly reveals no structural damage

What will Dario Saric's injury mean for the Phoenix Suns in the remainder of their NBA Finals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks -- and beyond?. On Wednesday, the Suns announced that the right knee injury that forced Saric to leave Tuesday night's Game 1 in the first quarter has been diagnosed as an ACL tear. Saric had been a consistent part of Monty Williams' rotation as a backup center since the second round of the playoffs, seeing action in each of Phoenix's past 11 games as the team reached the Finals.