Scioto County Corrections Officer Busted for Smuggling Drugs Into Jail for Cash

Southern Ohio News- by Cyn Mackley

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office announced the drug their Corrections Officers for smuggling drugs into the jail in exchange for cash.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that just two days ago on July 7, his office received a tip that an employee was smuggling tobacco and drugs into the jail in exchange for cash.

Sheriff Thoroughman said his office immediately launched both an internal and criminal investigation to find out what was really going on.

Heroin and Meth Discovered In Jail Search

As a result of the investigation, Scioto County Sheriff's Office detectives determined that correctional officer John Aeh conspired with multiple inmates, their family members, and friends to smuggle both illegal drugs and tobacco into the Scioto County Jail. Investigators determined that Aeh received payments for his services via a cash app. Investigators, aided by Ohio State Highway Patrol Officers and a K9 from OSP, launched a search of the Scioto County Jail and came up with lots of evidence. Sheriff Thoroughman said the search resulted in the discovery of drugs, tobacco, and other contraband found both in jail cells and on the person of inmates.

Among the items turned up in the search;

17 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin

2 grams of methamphetamine

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office estimated the street value of the suspected heroin and meth at $2,140.

Investigation Not Over Yet

The Sheriff's Office arrested Corrections Officer John C. Aeh, 43, of Wheelersburg and charged him with three felonies:

1 count of conspiracy

1 count of trafficking in drugs

Conveyance into a detention center

Aeh is behind bars on a $25,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, July 12th.

Sheriff Thoroughman the investigation isn't over yet and there could still be more charges. He thanked the Ohio State Patrol and the Portsmouth Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

