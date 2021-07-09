Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

The ethics of a third COVID vaccine dose

Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — Pfizer announced Thursday that it is seeing waning immunity from its vaccine, and that they are working on developing a third dose. But science hasn't spoken yet. So what do we make of this information?. COVID-19 still remains shrouded in mystery, but after more than a year of...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Big Pharma#Covid#University Of Minnesota#Cdc#Americans#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Ethics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Social media is abuzz with claims that mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna change your genetic code. Here are the facts

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which contain tiny fragments of the genetic material known as “messenger ribonucleic acid”. And if social media is anything to go by, some people are concerned these vaccines can affect their genetic code.
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Pfizer to seek U.S. regulators’ OK for third COVID-19 vaccine dose, says it could boost protection against delta variant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer to seek U.S. regulators’ OK for third COVID-19 vaccine dose, says it could boost protection against delta variant. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. Buckingham Palace...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Get a Covid booster jab at the chemist: Pharmacists will give third vaccine dose with flu injection in nationwide top-up drive

Pharmacists will give out Covid booster jabs this autumn under highly ambitious plans to re-vaccinate half of all Britons. Government scientists announced on Wednesday that the top-up vaccines would be offered to up to 32million patients starting from September. This would potentially include all over-50s, frontline health and care workers,...
Medical & Biotechrecordargusnews.com

Pfizer to seek OK for third vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID- 19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta […]
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
WorldWashington Post

Israel starts administering third dose of Pfizer vaccine to at-risk adults

TEL AVIV — Israel’s Ministry of Health on Monday began offering a third dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to severely immunocompromised adults in what health experts say could be the first phase of an experiment to provide coronavirus booster shots for older people and the most vulnerable. The recommendation,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Medical & Biotechraventribune.com

WHO Review of Biotech for Third Vaccine Dose: “Seriously Disappointed”

GENEVA – According to Robert Koch Institute data (as of July 12, 2021), about 43 percent of the population in Germany is already “fully vaccinated”. Most corona vaccines, from Biotech / Pfizer, offer complete protection after two vaccines, according to the manufacturer. Corona virus To. Current laboratory tests and data from Israel now hope that vaccine manufacturers will lose protection after six months. Based on some of these data available so far, manufacturers Biotech and Pfizer suggest that “a third dose may be needed within six to twelve months after full vaccination”.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci insists fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 shot boosters after CDC and FDA pushed back against Pfizer's third dose

The nation's top infectious disease expert says Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need booster shots. In an appearance on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed a potential federal authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, after Pfizer met with officials at...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Medical & Biotechphysiciansweekly.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Effective in Cancer Patients

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) BNT162b2 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) appears to be safe and achieves satisfactory serologic status in patients with cancer, according to a study published online July 8 in JAMA Oncology. Tal Goshen-Lago, Ph.D., from Rambam Health Care Campus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy