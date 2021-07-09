Cancel
St. Cloud Man Wins $200K Playing Minnesota Lottery Scratch Off Game

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 8 days ago
ROSEVILLE -- A St. Cloud man has won $200,000 on a Minnesota State Lottery scratch-off game. Lottery officials say Timothy Holbrook bought the winning Red Hot Riches ticket at the Kwik Trip at 3705 23rd Street South in St. Cloud. He claimed his prize on July 1st. Red Hot Riches...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

