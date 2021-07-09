St. Cloud Man Wins $200K Playing Minnesota Lottery Scratch Off Game

Attending a Minnesota United Football Club (MNUFC) match at Allianz Field doesn't have to break the bank!. I'm not usually one for bucket lists, but my wife and I recently did something that I have really wanted to do for a couple years now -- see a soccer match at Allianz Field in St. Paul. We attended our first -- and, up until recently, only -- Minnesota United Football Club (MNUFC) game back in 2017 while Allianz Field was under construction and the Loons were playing at Gopher Stadium. While enjoyable on its own, that match was made more memorable by the fact that we attended the week leading up to our late-July wedding and got to share the experience with some of our closest friends and family. Since then, my wife and I have desired to attend another game, waiting until the new field was finished.
