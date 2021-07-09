Join Us For A Chat With Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Nephew

With the newest season of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” arriving in the fall, speculation on season four is ramping up. “Yellowstone” fans have flocked to online forum sites to discuss their favorite show with other fans. Fans love to theorize about what the future holds for “Yellowstone” Ranch and what will come of our favorite characters. A new fan theory taken from Reddit suggests two prominent characters could be nephews of John Dutton. The theory states that Jamie Dutton and ranch hand Jimmy are related to the Duttons — just not in the way we think. According to the Redditor, Evelyn Dutton had two sisters and they are the mothers of Jamie and Jimmy.