13-year-old American Legion shooting victim dies

13-year-old Christopher Scott, who was shot on June 24, has died of his injuries, according to Gainesville Police Department spokesman Graham Glover. Scott was one of five juvenile victims in the incident, which happened around 10:30 p.m. in association with a party being held at the American Legion. The suspects stole a car and fled, and two of them, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, were later arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies. Two more suspects, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested the next day by Gainesville Police Department officers.