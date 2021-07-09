Daryl Mosley Releases Debut Single “Transistor Radio”

Over the years, hitmaker Daryl Mosley has become one of the most critically acclaimed artists in Bluegrass and American Roots genres. In addition to receiving two Songwriter of the Year awards, performing on the Grand Ole Opry numerous times, and penning six different #1 hits, Daryl debuted as a solo artist with his 2020 album, THE SECRET OF LIFE (Pinecastle Records). The Waverly, Tennessee native is excited to reveal his latest single, “Transistor Radio,” which is out today. Fans can download and stream it HERE and radio programmers can access via AirplayDirect.