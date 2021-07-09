Arizona soccer notebook: Lorraine Quinn hired as assistant coach, an early look at the 2021 schedule, and more

New Arizona soccer head coach Becca Moros made her first assistant coaching hire on Thursday, bringing in former Duke teammate Lorraine Quinn. “I am incredibly honored to be joining the Wildcat family,” Quinn said in a statement. “I cannot wait for the opportunity to help lead our student-athletes in their pursuit of excellence. Our staff will be fully dedicated to building champions in the classroom and on the field. I look forward to getting our journey underway, Bear Down!”