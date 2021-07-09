Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona soccer notebook: Lorraine Quinn hired as assistant coach, an early look at the 2021 schedule, and more

By Ryan Kelapire
azdesertswarm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Arizona soccer head coach Becca Moros made her first assistant coaching hire on Thursday, bringing in former Duke teammate Lorraine Quinn. “I am incredibly honored to be joining the Wildcat family,” Quinn said in a statement. “I cannot wait for the opportunity to help lead our student-athletes in their pursuit of excellence. Our staff will be fully dedicated to building champions in the classroom and on the field. I look forward to getting our journey underway, Bear Down!”

www.azdesertswarm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Moros
Person
Nau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Alex Day#Fc Tucson#Texas State#William Mary#Caa#All American#Pac 12#Oregon State#Lsu#Cal State Northridge#Texas Tech#Stanford#Asu Utah Valley#Uvu#Wac#Covid#Csun#Desert Conference#Fc Tucson#Sc Del Sol 3 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Army
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy