The Chicago Cubs will play game two with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 6:10 PM EDT. The Cubs are 2-3 in their last 5 games this season. They won the first meeting with the Cardinals but they were beaten in the second match to a score of 0-6 and Chicago’s final match with Arizona was postponed. The Cubs won the opening series against Arizona in the second half of the season with a score of 5-1. Chicago scored 15 runs in its last three games and three or fewer runs in six of its last 10. The Cubs are 3rd in the NL Central standings with a 45-46 record.