One day, the complete history of Nissan will make for a fascinating read. Here's a manufacturer that's created cars like the Almera and Primera, some of the dullest ever created, while on the other hand, it has the sort of sports-car heritage most manufacturers could only dream of, with half a century of Z cars and the global Skyline phenomenon as well. There can't be many other manufacturers that have offered such polar opposites in terms of desirability - and even fewer selling them alongside each other...