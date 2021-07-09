Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

'Fast and furious' NHL offseason to unfold over three weeks

By STEPHEN WHYNO
westplainsdailyquill.net
 11 days ago

Pausing the Stanley Cup celebration and with his voice still hoarse from partying, Alex Killorn acknowledged the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning on the ice when the NHL returns in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Killorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Stanley Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Montreal Canadiens Accused Of Cheating By Various Teams.

The Montreal Canadiens have been making headlines over the last couple of days. It started of course with the shocking Shea Weber announcement. After playing like a machine to help lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals, it was suddenly revealed that he was dealing with career threatening injuries and might never play again.
NHLNBC Sports

Five NHL teams with decisions to make this offseason

The Stanley Cup Final is over and expansion is on the horizon. In the condensed, delayed 2021 season, the next few weeks are going to be mayhem. Expansion is July 21, with the entry draft and free agency to follow soon after. Every team has a lot to address with...
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Plus Offseason Questions

Vancouver’s ongoing journey for a third-line center could include some trade or free-agent targets. It all comes down to cost for the Canucks, who have the salary cap to deal with. One of the players that stick out is Nicolas Roy, who at 24, looks on the verge of...
NHLPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Moving on from past is first step in this NHL offseason

It's hard for Duncan Keith to say goodbye to yesterday. Pekka Rinne and Kevan Miller, too. Even more difficult for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter because it wasn't their call. Moving on from the past is an early theme of the NHL offseason. Chicago traded Keith after 16 seasons that included three Stanley Cup titles. After Rinne retired following a decade of goaltending in Nashville and Minnesota announced buyouts for Parise and Suter with four years left on their contracts Tuesday, Miller called in a career Wednesday following a couple of injury-plagued seasons with Boston.
NHLchatsports.com

Chaos Looms for Fletcher in NHL Offseason

Chuck Fletcher, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The upcoming NHL offseason promises to be unique in many ways, most of which are results of scheduling difficulties forced on the league by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stanley Cup will be awarded in the coming days, and chaos is sure to ensue.
NHLrawcharge.com

A look at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Restricted Free Agent situation

It feels like it’s been a while since I could say this, but the Tampa Bay Lightning have a pretty easy Restricted Free Agent situation in front of them this summer compared to recent offseasons. Going into 2020-21, they had Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev, and Erik Cernak as big names to sign. The previous summer it was Brayden Point, but they also took care of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s big extension. Before the 2018 season, they had J.T. Miller, but also got Nikita Kucherov’s extension done a year early. In 2017 it was Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat. In 2016, it was Alex Killorn and Kucherov. Not to mention Steven Stamkos’ UFA contract and signing Victor Hedman a year early. Going into the 2015-16 season may have been the last time the RFA contracts were as easy as they’ll be this year, with Andrej Sustr being the only significant RFA that needed a new contract.
NHLPosted by
CNN

Early Predictions for the 2021 NHL Offseason

The 2021 NHL offseason could shape up to be one of the busiest in some time. Several noteworthy stars, such as Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, have surfaced as trade candidates. Some of them could be moved during draft weekend July 23-24. Free...
NHLNHL

Bolts leaning on their depth with Alex Killorn likely unable to go

Mathieu Joseph has stepped up in Killorn's absence, registering a pair of assists in three games. Caley Chelios and Bryan Burns preview tonight's Stanley Cup Final Game 5 match-up against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena. 04:41 •. The Tampa Bay Lightning will likely be without forward Alex Killorn for...
NHLchatsports.com

Crazy offseason for big trades on tap in the NHL

Oct 9, 2019; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) takes a shot on goal as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) looks to make a save during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports. The signs are all pointing to a...
NHLPosted by
WGR550

2021 NHL offseason has begun

With the 2021 Stanley Cup Final now in the books, it’s time for the official start of the NHL offseason, which starts at around 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 8 with the opening of the first buyout period in the NHL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy