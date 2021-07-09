Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

From Simu Liu to Network TV, How Diversity Talk Can Shift From Cancellation to Cooperation

By Elaine Low
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu asks himself “every day” whether he should’ve spoken out last month on social media about his experience on the set of the hit CBC series, when he noted in a Facebook post the “overwhelmingly white” producers and lack of Korean voices in the writers’ room after creator Ins Choi departed. But Liu remembers watching what wound up being the anticlimactic series finale at the end of the fifth season, which had just been released on Netflix, and reflecting on the global impact of the show about an Asian Canadian family.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Reynolds
Person
Jean Yoon
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#Network Tv#Cbc#Korean#Asian#Canadian#Entertainment Weekly#Social Sciences#Cbs#African Americans#African American#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Twitter
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Simu Liu is hitting new heights with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu remembers every detail about the phone call that changed his destiny two years ago. The actor was coming off a grueling day on the Toronto set of the hit CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience, where he'd gotten into an argument over one of his lines — a play on words on his character's name: "Egg Foo Jung." Liu had refused to say the line as written. And the disagreement ended up halting production for nearly an hour. "I didn't want audiences to see this character playing into that joke," the 32-year-old actor recalls during our conversation in a conference room on the Walt Disney Studios lot in late May. "It was terrifying. I was on the verge of tears. It was actually a really, really rough day."
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Rather Than Cancel a Problematic Film, AMC Networks Asks 'Can We Talk About This?'

From racial stereotypes to issues regarding consent in fiction, to the news media’s treatment of pop stars, there has been a recent cultural reckoning forcing a closer look at past problematic depictions and behaviors. While for some the answer is to pull a property from being readily available, burying it in the depths of history, for others, namely AMC Networks, showing the original property through a new lens has been key.
TV & Videosktoe.com

7/14/21 Entertainment News

James Corden and Sally Hawkins have been tapped to star in the upcoming Amazon comedy drama series Mammals, according to Deadline. Details on the six-part series from Spectre co-writer Jez Butterworth are sketchy, but he hints the streamer’s latest U.K. original will be “about the challenges of marriage.” The casting marks a reunion of sorts — Corden and Hawkins parodied the latter’s Guillermo del Toro-directed feature, The Shape of Water, in a sketch on the former’s CBS late-night show…
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Disney Leads All Combined Nominations as HBO (Thanks to HBO Max) Tops Netflix

The TV Academy, in a shift, is now grouping the tallies by corporate parent, as WarnerMedia has a combined 138, with HBO and HBO Max grouped together. Following a year unlike any other in which the novel coronavirus upended TV production and radically changed executive structures at nearly every major media conglomerate, the Emmys, too, are shifting the way it tallies the nominations. In a first, the TV Academy is now grouping nominations by corporate ownership, with Disney coming out on top of all the conglomerates with 146 total nominations for its various platforms.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

TikTok star Caitlyn Loane dead at 19 after haunting video

A fourth-generation farmer named Caitlyn Loane, who posted popular TikTok clips capturing her action-packed rural lifestyle, took her own life at 19 after posting a haunting final video. “Words can’t describe our loss,” Loane’s Australia-based family said in a statement about their daughter’s death by suicide, the Daily Mail reported.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Jackass star bitten after failing to ‘jump the shark’

Jackass star Sean “Poopies” McInerney suffered an horrific shark bite on his left hand after a stunt being filmed for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week went wrong.Fellow Jackass members Steve-O and Chris Pontius had already successfully sent McInerney wakeboarding across shark infested waters before deciding to up the stakes by having McInerney go over a ramp in an attempt to bring the metaphor “jump the shark” to life.“Jumping the shark” is a pop culture idiom derived from a Happy Days episode in which the Fonz jumps over a shark on water-skis. The phrase has come to refer to TV shows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy