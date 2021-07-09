Astros star Correa out for health and safety protocols

The Cleveland Indians (47-43) will collide with the Houston Astros (56-38) in the opening of a three-game showdown at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Cleveland concluded a series against the Oakland Athletics with a 2-1 standing over the weekend. The Indians lost the series opener at 4-5 on Friday but ended up winning the last two games at 3-2 on Saturday and 4-2 on Sunday. In their recent triumph, starter Zach Plesac went 6.0 innings with two earned runs on four hits allowed while granting one walk and struck out three Oakland batters in the win. Center Fielder Bradley Zimmer achieved three RBIs on three base hits with a run while Right Fielder Daniel Johnson made two runs and a double with one RBI for the Tribe.