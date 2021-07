The median price of a home that sold in June in the D.C. metro area was $570,000, matching the record high set in May, but there are signs that sales are slowing. Listing service Bright MLS reports pending sales in June, or contracts signed to buy but sales not yet closed, were down 6.5% from May. Pending sales are a better gauge of the current market than closed sales, which represent purchases made one or two months prior. Closed sales were up 13.2% from May.