Santa Clarita, CA

Memorial fund established for Brenda Encarnacion

By Caleb Lunetta
signalscv.com
 6 days ago

Friends of Brenda Encarnacion’s family established a memorial GoFundMe page in honor of the 31-year-old Santa Clarita mother and wife, who died on Wednesday. “Brenda Encarnacion touched the lives of so many of us. She loved out loud and laughed unapologetically,” reads the GoFundMe page set up in her family’s name. “She was a dreamer and a giver, and she made friends with everyone she met. With her husband, Mitchail, Brenda was raising their daughter, Evelyn, to be strong, to embrace the cultures she came from, and to be an avid reader like she was. Brenda was radiant and beautiful, inside and out. She will be missed beyond words. With heavy hearts, we remember the light she brought to our worlds.

