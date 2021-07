Light airy meringues are a great summer dessert alternative to the heavier biscuits and cakes. Creating the perfect meringues is easy once you understand a few facts. Always start with cold eggs, because refrigeration keeps them fresh, compared to eggs that have been left out to warm at room temperature. It is true that warm eggs will whip faster, but not to their maximum volume or best structure. It's the same when using whole eggs, yolks or whites.