Now that college athletes are allowed to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, it's not uncommon to see former college stars who didn't have that luxury speak out against their experience. Earlier in July, former University of Southern California star running back Reggie Bush suggested that his Heisman Trophy should be returned and that his college stats should be restored. Now, members of the 2010 Ohio State football team -- which had all 12 of their wins vacated because of player ineligibility -- are asking that those wins, and their stats, also be restored: