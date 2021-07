Spain often gets associated with the onslaught of brits abroad. You know the type. But Spain is a country of plenty: plenty of delicious food, magnificent landscapes, generous people, and plenty of places that escape the expectations. The country has so much to offer to everyone and anyone that wishes to visit, no matter what kind of trip you have in mind. If you’re looking for a perfectly beautiful location to indulge in the rich and exciting culture that Spain has to offer, look no further.