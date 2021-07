In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer of 2020 saw a spike in trail activity. But at Spirit Mountain, the trails remained empty. Jon Regenold, Co-director of Resort Services at Spirit Mountain, said, “When the decision was made not to be open last year, that was a bummer, absolutely. We run a lot of programs out here. We have a lot of kids that come out, we have families that come out and have fun. The smiles and the laughter, and to not do that last year definitely had some pain for many of us.”