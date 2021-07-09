Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces police deal with spike in crime amid ongoing pandemic

By Salina Madrid
cbs4local.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New data released by the Las Cruces Police Department reveals a spike in both violent and property crime throughout the city. According to LCPD’s most recent crime report released on Thursday, from February 2020 to February 2021, robbery has increased by 200 percent, aggravated assaults by 87 percent, commercial burglary by 136 percent, breaking and entering by 162 percent, auto burglary by 73 percent and vehicle theft by 141 percent.

cbs4local.com

Comments / 4

City
Comments / 4

