Longtime emergency physician looks forward to retirement

HIGH POINT

Even after 40-plus years of practicing medicine — the majority of them in the Emergency Department at High Point Medical Center — Dr. Barney Jackson didn’t want any hoopla surrounding his impending retirement.

Even on his final day, the unassuming, soft-spoken physician didn’t tell his colleagues about his departure until he was pretty much walking out the door.

“He didn’t want anything to distract from patient care,” says longtime co-worker Lisa Duncan, section administrator for Wake Forest Emergency Physicians. “He’s not about fanfare — he’s about getting the job done.”

And so it was that Jackson — an institution in the hospital’s Emergency Department since 1986 — hung up his stethoscope at the end of May, walking away with about as much fanfare as a hot dog vendor leaving the ballpark for the night.

“After 41 years of medicine, I just thought it was time,” the 67-year-old High Point doctor says.

“I wanted to go out when I was still happy, when I was still healthy, and when I was still at the top of my game. And I wanted to go out on my own terms. I didn’t want to be one of those doctors who should’ve retired 10 years ago. I didn’t want to have any regrets about my career.”

Jackson, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, can’t tell you why he chose to become a doctor — “I honestly don’t know the answer to that question,” he says — but once he began pursuing medicine, he knew he was on the right path.

After graduating from Howard University College of Medicine in 1980 and completing his residency at Spartanburg Regional Hospital, Jackson came to High Point in 1983 with Dr. David Wagner, one of his med-school classmates. They opened Jackson and Wagner Family Practice, but it was short-lived, and the two physicians turned to emergency medicine.

In 1986, Jackson partnered with Drs. George Payne and Leonard Sidler to form Regional Emergency Physicians, which contracted with what was then High Point Regional Hospital to staff its Emergency Department. Payne served as president of the practice until his death in 2011, and Jackson held the position from then until 2018, when the hospital was bought by Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Duncan, who has worked with Jackson since about 1994, describes him as “a shrewd businessman” and “probably the best boss I’ve ever had,” but where he really made his mark at the hospital was in patient care, she says.

“He’s a pretty amazing ED physician,” Duncan says. “He’s been saving lives for all these decades, and he’s really good with critical-care patients. He’s an outstanding diagnostician.”

Jackson also got rave reviews for his bedside manner through the years.

“He’s the only physician I’ve never received a complaint about,” Duncan says. “There are always quirky complaints about doctors — it’s just impossible not to generate some kind of complaint — but I have no recall of ever receiving a complaint about Dr. Jackson. I’m not sure what his magic was, but patients obviously loved his bedside manner.”

Jackson says he was taught in med school that if he treated his patients as well as he treated his mother, he would do just fine.

“So that was my mantra for 40 years, because I loved my mother,” he says.

It wasn’t always easy, Jackson says, because emergency medicine is a demanding, high-stress discipline that requires long, odd hours and presents a wide cross-section of emergency situations, everything from car wrecks and gunshots to pneumonia, seizures and, most recently, COVID-19.

“You never know what you’re going to get, but you have some really sick people come through the front door and the back door, and you have to be prepared for anything,” Jackson says. “That’s why you get gray-headed.”

Now, though, the gray-headed physician has called it quits, which will allow him and his wife, Gloria, to spend more time together.

“My honey-do list has grown and grown over the years, so I’m trying to whittle it down,” Jackson says with a chuckle. “I also want to travel some, and maybe write a little bit of poetry. I’m just going to enjoy life.”