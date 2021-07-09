Pine Ridge: Wicahpe Milk Found Guilty of Meth Trafficking
Pine Ridge Man, Wicahpe “Chops” Milk Found Guilty of Meth Trafficking Conspiracy. (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Wicahpe “Chops” Milk, age 37, of Wanblee, South Dakota, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Obstruction of Justice following a five-day federal jury trial in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on July 2, 2021.stl.news
Comments / 0