Did Statements On Turning Point USA Poster Lead To Principal’s Departure From GBS?

An adviser for the pro-Trump student group Turning Point USA has been unmasked as the publisher of a shockingly racist newsletter. According to Talking Points Memo, Rip McIntosh recently published a deeply racist essay for subscribers to his personal newsletter that declared “American Black culture has evolved into an un-fixable and crime-ridden mess,” and said that Black people had failed to integrate in America since being “taken from the jungles of Africa.” McIntosh, who is listed as being on Turning Point’s advisory council, denied that he wrote the newsletter, saying: “That’s a nom de plume of a friend... He doesn’t want his name out there because he’s a teacher. He doesn’t want to be canceled.” He acknowledged that the content of the post was “a bit extreme,” but said he didn’t regret publishing it. Turning Point refused to answer questions about McIntosh’s role within its ranks, but distanced itself from the newsletter.