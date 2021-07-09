Cancel
Food & Drinks

Big Delicious Planet Urban Farm Dinner

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Wednesday during the summer, West Town caterer Big Delicious Planet hosts a four-course farm dinner beneath a pergola set amid its 72 raised beds, where some of the organic produce on your plate was likely grown. The menu changes each week, based on what's fresh and in-season, but you'll typically enjoy appetizers as you roam through the garden before dinner, followed by a family-style meal that includes a salad course, entrees and side dishes. Each dinner ends with dessert—plus, each ticket includes beer, wine and a cocktail to enjoy while you dig in. Capacity at each dinner is limited, so you'll need to secure a ticket in advance if you want a seat at these farm-to-table feasts.

