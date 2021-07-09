A Friendly Five

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDaughter schedules memorial to remember Syracuse street musician. Even after his passing Syracuse’s most well-known busker, Elijah “Eli’ Harris is still giving. I’d written about him back in April of 2020 when he met his tragic demise being hit by two cars. It is a sad memory, as my friend and musical brother was a beautiful and giving soul.

