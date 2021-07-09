The following Speak Out! messages appear in July 7-12, 2021 editions of the Journal & Topics. The Lysakowski case proves that in our so-called “civilized” society, we have reached a point where our elected officials behave with a certain but unwarranted degree of entitlement. Somehow they think their actions are above the law. Des Plaines, I believe, is known for its “dust under the carpet” type of antics. But the takeaway from the Lysakowski case is a strong reminder that power — of any degree — is addictive. It’s a sad moment again for our city. Lysakowski should have the decency to resign but this kind of self-respect and dignity is unknown among politicians.