The 25 Best Pizza Places In LA

This is another Tijuana-style spot that showcases its slow-cooked beef birria in a multitude of ways. Whether it’s burritos, tacos dorados, tortas, or caldo you’re looking for, this Boyle Heights spot has it. More importantly, tacos here are $1 during their Taco Tuesday special. But if you’re more like me and consider everyday to be taco day, head over to Birrieria Villalobos whenever you feel like it for their delicious consommé that’s packed with tender meat, fresh onion, cilantro, and deep chile flavors. If you’re looking for something heavier, you can’t go wrong with their birria torta either. This massive birria sandwich is first soaked in spicy consommé so it gives in with each bite. It’s then filled with a mountain of meat, melted cheese, onions, and hot salsa roja for probably one of the biggest servings of birria you’ll find anywhere across LA.
