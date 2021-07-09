Neptune’s Net
Perfect For: Classic Establishment Outdoor/Patio Situation People Watching. Ask any self-respecting Angeleno: would you rather brave the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a busy Friday night or get thrown into an active volcano? We’d put money on them picking the latter. LA tourist attractions are often scams. They target naïve out-of-towners, using celebrity worship as bait, then leave your wallet drier than a California raisin. Neptune’s Net, despite its reputation as a bonafide Malibu hangout, couldn’t be further from a tourist trap.www.theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0