Neptune’s Net

By Kat Hong
 7 days ago
Perfect For: Classic Establishment Outdoor/Patio Situation People Watching. Ask any self-respecting Angeleno: would you rather brave the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a busy Friday night or get thrown into an active volcano? We’d put money on them picking the latter. LA tourist attractions are often scams. They target naïve out-of-towners, using celebrity worship as bait, then leave your wallet drier than a California raisin. Neptune’s Net, despite its reputation as a bonafide Malibu hangout, couldn’t be further from a tourist trap.

ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

