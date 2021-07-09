This Is Possibly the World’s First Dentist-Owned Vegan Burger Shop. And We’re Obsessed.
New York City-based fast-food shop Grilled! recently opened in the city’s Bushwick neighborhood, quite possibly becoming the world’s first dentist-owned vegan burger and sandwich shop. Owned by entrepreneur and vegan activist Andrew DellaPietra, DDS, Grilled!’s menu features low-cost, plant-based comfort foods such as classic and double burgers made with Beyond Meat patties, chili-cheese hot dogs made with Lightlife SmartDogs, grilled chicken sandwiches and tenders made with Gardein chicken, and BOCA chicken nuggets.vegnews.com
