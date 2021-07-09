Ackerman Toyota Welcomes the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition to its Showroom

The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan has been carefully designed to give the driver a quiet ride. Drivers in the Charlottetown area who have been looking for a new sedan that captures attention as it goes down the road should take a closer look at the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan. It has a sculpted roof, an available assisted opening trunk, an available one-touch power moonroof and available LED lights that make the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan stand out from the crowd. Capital Honda has officially welcomed this car to its showroom.