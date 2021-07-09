Cancel
How Much Is Michael Avenatti Actually Worth?

By Callie McGuire
Michael Avenatti rose to fame as the attorney for Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump. The brash attorney was a fixture on the news and talk shows during the legal battles with Trump. But Avenatti's rise came to a halt because of criminal fraud charges. The Associated Press reported on July 8 that the now-infamous attorney was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

