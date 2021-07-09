How Much Is Michael Avenatti Actually Worth?
Michael Avenatti rose to fame as the attorney for Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump. The brash attorney was a fixture on the news and talk shows during the legal battles with Trump. But Avenatti's rise came to a halt because of criminal fraud charges. The Associated Press reported on July 8 that the now-infamous attorney was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0