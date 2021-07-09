From Simu Liu to Network TV, How Diversity Talk Can Shift From Cancellation to Cooperation

Simu Liu remembers every detail about the phone call that changed his destiny two years ago. The actor was coming off a grueling day on the Toronto set of the hit CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience, where he'd gotten into an argument over one of his lines — a play on words on his character's name: "Egg Foo Jung." Liu had refused to say the line as written. And the disagreement ended up halting production for nearly an hour. "I didn't want audiences to see this character playing into that joke," the 32-year-old actor recalls during our conversation in a conference room on the Walt Disney Studios lot in late May. "It was terrifying. I was on the verge of tears. It was actually a really, really rough day."