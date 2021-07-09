It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Frank Reynolds Will Never Learn

So don't go away. Say what you say. Say that you'll stay. Forever and a day, in the time of my life. 'Cause I need more time. Yes, I need more time just to make… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Oasis and one heartbreaking song (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Tuesday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. The newbies for this go-around include a Superman & Lois preview, Lea Thompson playing "What If…?" with Howard the Duck, The Flash teases a familiar face, and Doctor Who recurring John Barrowman makes it too damn easy. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.