It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Frank Reynolds Will Never Learn
As Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito get ready to get back before the cameras for the 15th and record-setting season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it's been a little tough getting a vibe on how things are going so far. Between Day, McElhenney, Howerton, and David Hornsby, we know that work's underway and we even got a brief look at the office (before it all went away). But when our well has run dry… when our cupboards are bare… the Television goddess known as Karma has been known to smile and offer her grace at the most desperate of times- this being one of them. And it starts with a man, a cow, and a calf. Just trust us on this one…bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0