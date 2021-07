HIGH POINT — Mrs. Martha Willeford, 81, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home. She was born August 18, 1939, in Greensboro, NC. She was a graduate of Forsyth Tech with an A.A.S. in Medical Transcription. She also worked in the Obituary Department of the Winston-Salem Journal for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Willeford.