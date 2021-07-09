Street Fighter V Menat Receives Player 1 & 2 Statues from PCS
PCS Collectibles is back and ready to kick some dirt in your eye with it's newest set of Street Fighter statues. This time, Street Fighter V DLC character Menat returns as she prepares for summer with her swimsuit costume. Standing 18" tall, Menat is faithfully recreated straight from the popular fighting game with high attention to detail. She is wielding a beach ball instead of her trusty crystal ball this time as she is displayed on a sandcastle pyramid base. As usual, PCS Collectibles is also releasing an alternate Player 2 color statue as well giving fans a fun alternate statue. Both Street Fighter Menat statues will have the ability to come with an exclusive art print showing off this lovely lady in action.bleedingcool.com
